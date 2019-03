Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

Oyo State Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, has released winners of the 32 state constituencies’ election held on Saturday March 9, 2019 in the state.

INEC Resident Commissioner, Barrister Mutiu Agboke stated that the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, won 26 seats, the All Progressives Congress, APC, won 5 seats and the African Democratic Party, ADP, won 1 seat. Below is the full list of the Oyo state House of Assembly Honourable members-elect:

For PDP

1. Yusuf Adebisi – Ibadan South West 1 – (New member)

2. Femi Julius Okeyoyin – Saki West – (New member)

3. Ogundoyin Adebo Edward – Ibarapa East (Returning member)

4. Adebayo Babajide Gabriel – Ibadan North II (New member)

5. Kehinde Olatunde Taofik – Akinyele II (New member)

6. Adewunmi Lateef Olayiwola – Oorelope (New member)

7. Onaolapo Sanjo Adedoyin – Ogbomoso South – (New member)

8. Olajide Akintunde Emmanuel – Lagelu – (New member)

9. Rasak Ademola Abdulahi – Ibadan South East 1 – (New member)

10. Adedibu Hakeem Adeshina – Iwajowa – (New member)

11. Adeola Bamidele O. – Iseyin/Itesiwaju – (New member)

12. Mustapha Akeem Olawale – Kajola – (New member)

13. Popoola Ademola Olusegun – Ibadan South East II – (New member)

14. Owolabi Olusola Adewale – Ibadan North East II – (New member)

15. Olagoke Olamide Francis – Ibadan North East 1 – (New member)

16. Fatokun Ayotunde Olajide – Irepo/Olorunsogo – (New member)

17. Fadeyi Abiodun Aderemi – Ona Ara – (New member)

18. Babalola Olasunkanmi Samson – Egbeda – (New member)

19. Ojedokun Peter Gbadegesin – Ibarapa North/Central – (New member)

20. Saminu Riliwan Gbadamosi – Saki East Atisbo (New member)

21. Fatokun Ayotunde – Akinyele I – (New member)

22. Akeem Obadara – Ibadan North West – (New member)

23. Oyekunle Fola – Ibadan North 1- (New member)

24. Mobaje Razak – Ido – (New member)

25. Oluwafemi Fowokannu – Ibadan South West 2 – (New member)

26. Francis A. Adetunji – Oluyole – (New member)

For APC

27. Seyi Adisa – Afijio – (New member)

28. Isiaka Kazeem Tunde – Oyo East/Oyo West – (New member)

29. Bamigboye Jacob Abidoye – Oriire – (New member)

30. Oyeleke Simeon Adegbola – Ogo-Oluwa /Surulere – (Returning member)

31. Alarape Ashimiyu Niran – Atiba – (Returning member)

For ADP

32. Hon. Wunmi Oladeji – Ogbomoso North State Constituency – (Returning member)

