Olivier Giroud scored a hat-trick as Chelsea thrashed Dynamo Kiev to move into the Europa League quarter-finals with an 8-0 aggregate win.

The France forward’s early effort from Willian’s corner set the tone for the Blues, who arrived in Kiev with a commanding 3-0 lead from the first leg, BBC reports.

Giroud swept in his second of the night from Marcos Alonso’s sublime cross to register his eighth goal in the competition this season.

With the visitors in total control, Alonso tapped in a third goal from Callum Hudson-Odoi’s cross before the break.

Kiev captain Serhiy Sydorchuk went close to a consolation for the hosts in the second period, hitting the post from close range.

But Giroud completed his hat-trick with a header from another Willian corner, before Hudson-Odoi’s placed effort put the gloss on a dominant display.

Chelsea will discover their quarter-final and potential semi-final opponents on Friday at 12:00 GMT.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

