The black boxes recovered from an Ethiopian Airlines flight that crashed shortly after taking off from Addis Ababa have been sent to Paris, the airline said on Thursday.

Black box or flight recorder is an electronic recording device placed in an aircraft for the purpose of facilitating the investigation of aviation accidents and incidents.

“An Ethiopian delegation led by Accident Investigation Bureau (AIB) has flown the Flight Data Recorder (FDR) and Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) to Paris, France for investigation,” the airline tweeted.

All 157 people on board flight ET302 were killed in Sunday’s crash.

After days of pressure, the incident prompted Boeing to ground the entire global fleet of 737 MAX aircraft on Wednesday.

The same model was involved in a Lion Air plane crash in Indonesia in 2018 that killed 189 people.

