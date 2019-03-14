The Minister of Women Affairs and Social Development, Hajia Aisha Abubakar, says the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari was a proof of support for his administration’s policies by Nigerians.

Abubakar made the remark at a high-level interactive dialogue on ‘Building Alliances for Social Protection Systems, Access to Public Services and Sustainable Infrastructure and the Empowerment of Women and Girls’ in New York.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Abubakar is leading the Nigerian delegation to the 63rd Session of the United Nations Commission on the Status of Women (CSW) at the UN headquarters in New York.

The minister said the session’s theme was in tandem with the social protection and development strategies being currently implemented in Nigeria by Buhari’s administration.

Abubakar said: “President Buhari’s recent re-election for a second term has demonstrated the support of Nigerians for his administration and their unwavering interest in the social protection systems and economic development strategies being implemented in the country.

“These social protection strategies, founded on sound, sustainable and predictable development framework and economic structures, are designed to meet the overall objectives of eradicating poverty in all its ramifications as encapsulated in the Agenda 2030 for Sustainable Development.

According to her, these strategies are designed to harness and provide social protection for the Nigeria’s estimated 99 million female population.

She said the Nigerian Economic Recovery and Growth Plan identified human capital investment, restoring growth, and building a competitive economy for women and girls as key pillars to national development.

The minister explained that the Federal Government-led social protection policy had three main programmes, namely: the conditional cash transfer in Care of the People, the health fee waiver for pregnant women and children under five, and the community-based health insurance scheme.

She said “the Government Enterprise and Empowerment programme, a loan scheme for local artisans, traders and market women, has benefitted about 57,962 Nigerians with 56 per cent women beneficiaries”.

“Similarly, the ‘Anchor Borrowers Programme’ has produced over 300,000 rice farmers, majority of whom are women in rural areas.

