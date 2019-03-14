Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang inspired an Arsenal comeback as they overturned a two-goal deficit from the first leg and reached the Europa League quarter-finals with a 4-3 aggregate win over Rennes, BBC reports.

The striker put Arsenal ahead within four minutes, firing in Aaron Ramsey’s cut-back, before setting up Ainsley Maitland-Niles before half-time at Emirates Stadium.

He then poked in Sead Kolasinac’s low cross after the break to make it 3-0.

Arsenal will be in the draw for the quarter-finals on Friday at 12:00 GMT.

They join fellow English side Chelsea in the last eight after they thrashed Dynamo Kiev 8-0 on aggregate.

It is the second successive season Arsenal have made it through to the last eight – they were knocked out in the semi-finals last year following a 2-1 aggregate defeat by Atletico Madrid.

