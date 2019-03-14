Veteran comedian Ali Baba says if the government had gone through with the 3 storey Ita- Faji Lagos Island building that was marked for demolition, maybe this sad news would have been averted.

Ali Baba also said even if these laws were put in place, Nigerians will not want to comply, until a major disaster happens.

The building which housed an illegal school has people still trapped in it while 12 are dead.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

