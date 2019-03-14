Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has expressed deep sorrow over Wednesday’s tragic collapse of a three-storey building in Lagos.

The governor made the disclosure in a statement by his Special Adviser on Communication and Strategy, Mr Bolaji Tunji, made available to newsmen in Ibadan on Thursday.

The News Agency of Nigeria(NAN) recalls that the building, located in Ita-Faaji area of Lagos, had collapsed, leaving several dead and others injured.

Ajimobi said he was saddened by the lives lost in the unfortunate incident and the pains such had inflicted on the bereaved families as well as loved ones.

“I am deeply saddened by the loss of lives, including schoolchildren, occasioned by the unfortunate incident.

“The families are grieving now.The government and people of Oyo State share in their grief.

“We pray that God will comfort and strengthen them, and also grant them the needed fortitude at this trying period. May the Almighty repose the soul of the deceased,” he said.

The governor, who prayed that God would grant the injured quick healing, also prayed for the rescue of those who might still be trapped in the debris.

He commiserated with the government and people of Lagos State over the incident.

Ajimobi called on Gov. Akinwunmi Ambode of Lagos State to ensure those who might have contributed to the tragedy do not escape the appropriate punishment.

He appealed to the public, especially stakeholders in the construction industry, to abide strictly with extant building regulations and ensure that their works meet up with required standards.

