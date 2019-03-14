The International Human Rights Commission (IHRC) says Nigerian Army exhibited “acceptable restraint and discipline” in the face of provocation by politicians during the general elections.

Representative of IHRC Africa Office, Semaka Setuk, stated this on Wednesday at Army headquarters, Abuja, while presenting the Human Right Commendation Award to Chief of Army Staff, Lt. Gen. Tukur Buratai.

Setuk said that adherence to code of conduct by the troops deployed for elections played significant role in ensuring peaceful and violence-free elections in many parts of the country.

He said that the professional conduct of the army was “imperative and symbolic” for other African countries to emulate.

According to him, we note and view this achievement as a milestone and major revolution for democracy on the African continent.

”This is especially so, given that other civilisation has relegated Africa as a continent of nations without regard to human rights, especially during critical processes.

“Indeed, the Nigerian army under the leadership of Gen. Buratai and assisted by his lieutenants, have demonstrated the willingness, desire, determination, resolve and capacity to take Africa’s military by the hand and lead by example.

“On behalf of the International Human Rights Committee on civil military relations and foreign observers committee, I congratulate the COAS and the Nigerian army for such an achievement for Nigeria and Africa, and the UN.”

In his remarks, Buratai, who was represented by Chief of Policy and Plans (COPP), Maj. General Ali Nani, thanked the commission for objectively observing the activities of the army during the conduct of the polls.

He said that attempts were being made by mischief makers to discredit the army, but to no avail, and assured that the army would continue to discharge its roles as enshrined in the Constitution.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

