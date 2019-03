Actress, mom of 3 and movie producer Omoni Oboli has written encouraging words on her page for her fans today. Check it out…

Listen baby…

You can do bad all by yourself!

Don’t let anybody tell you anything!

Show up as your BADDEST self and work hard to reach your FULLEST potential!

You are UNSTOPPABLE 👊🏽

#AlwaysRememberThatILoveYou

