The All Progressives Congress (APC), Southwest zone on Wednesday hailed the Lagos State Governor-elect, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Ogun State counterpart, Prince Dapo Abiodun in last Saturday governorship elections.

The party equally, congratulated Lagos State Deputy Governor-elect, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat; his Ogun State counterpart, Noimot Salako-Oyedele; all senators-elect and their counterparts in the House of Representatives in the region on their successful election.

The APC National Vice Chairman, Bankole Oluwajana congratulated them in a statement he issued in Ibadan, tasking all the newly elected officers on the platform of the APC to uphold the tenets and values of the progressives.

Even though it lost governorship election in Oyo State, the APC won two states where governorship election held in the geo-political zone; 51 seats in the House of Representatives election out of 71 while it cleared 14 seats in the senatorial contest out of 24 seats.

Likewise, in the House of Representatives contest, the breakdown shows that in the South-west, the APC won four seats in Ondo State; six in Osun State; nine in Oyo State; six in Ogun State; 20 in Lagos State and cleared all six seats in Ekiti State.

Also, in the senatorial contest, the party won one seat in Ondo State; three in Ekiti State; two in Osun State; two in Oyo State; three in Ogun State and three in Lagos State, thereby affirming APC’s political control in the geo-political zone.

With this performance, Oluwajana noted that the South-west “is the nerve centre of progressive politics in Nigeria. We, thus, urge all those elected on the platform of the APC to uphold the tenets and values of the progressive politics the zone is known for.”

Except in the case of Oyo State where a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Temitope Olatoye was killed on Monday, Oluwajana acknowledged that the elections were peaceful and orderly in all states of the South-west.

He lamented the party’s loss of governorship contest in Oyo State, assuring that the party would reclaim its mandate at the election petition tribunal, which according to him, was the only legitimate means available to the party.

He, therefore, appreciated the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo; APC National Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu; former APC National Chairman, Chief Bisi Akande; former Ogun State Governor, Chief Olusegun Osoba and the APC National Deputy Chairman (South), Otunba Niyi Adebayo for their contribution to the party’s victory in the region.

Oluwajana, also, thanked Governor Rotimi Akeredolu SAN, Governor Kayode Fayemi and other serving Governors, ministers, federal lawmakers, party leaders at all levels and all South-west people, who contributed to the sterling performance of the APC in the just concluded elections.

