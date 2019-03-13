The Oyo State Police Command said no fewer than 18 suspects had been arrested across the state for various offences during Saturday’s Governorship and House of Assembly elections.

Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) in the state, SP Olugbenga Fadeyi, disclosed this on Wednesday in an interview in Ibadan.

Fadeyi said the offences committed by the suspects ranged from attempt to snatch ballot boxes and ballot papers to violence.

He said that seven assorted guns and 30 live cartridges and other dangerous weapons were recovered from some of the suspects.

He said that the State Criminal Investigation and Intelligence Department (SCIID) at Iyaganku, was currently carrying out preliminary investigations on the suspects.

Fadeyi said that the suspects would be transferred to Abuja for further investigation after completion of initial checks at the state level.

