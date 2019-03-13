Former Minister of Information and Culture, Prof. Walter Ofonagoro, has congratulated Chief Emeka Ihedioha on his victory in the Governorship election in Imo.

Ofonagoro, Duruishimbu of Amaigbo in Nwangele Local Government Area of Imo, in a message made available to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Abuja on Tuesday, described Ihedioha’s election as “well-deserved”.

He said that Ihedioha would be the second person from Owerri zone, after Chief Evan Enwerem, to lead Imo, and expressed the hope that his election would douse feelings of marginalisation among the people.

In the message, Ofonagoro wrote:

“My dear Emeka, “ome nke ahuru anya” (He who does that which is visible to the people), I am indeed very happy to congratulate you on your well-deserved victory, in the recently-concluded Imo State Governorship Election.

“Your victory bestows on you, a divine, vicarious responsibility to heal the divisions inevitably dredged up in the competition for power, and restore social harmony to Imo State as one vibrant political family.

“I am particularly happy to note that Almighty God, who alone is the source of all power, has answered the yearnings of all Imo people for an all-inclusive polity, by giving you this mandate.

“As the second son of Owerri zone after the late Evan Enwerem, to govern Imo state, with your success, the long feeling of marginalization and exclusion from the apex governance of the state, has been finally and appropriately addressed.

“With your tenure as our Governor, all the senatorial districts of our dear state will have been afforded the opportunity to occupy Douglas House as our Governor, and first citizen.

He concluded the message with “To God be the Glory. You can always count on my support.’’

