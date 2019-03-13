The Nigerian Air Force says it has intensified aerial surveillance over identified hotspots and flashpoints in Kaduna while sustaining its air patrol over the Abuja-Kaduna Highway.

NAF’s spokesman, Air Commodore Ibikunle Daramola, said this in a statement in Abuja.

Daramola said the initiative was in continuation of the efforts of NAF to enhance security in Kaduna and its environs while partnering with other security agencies.

” Some of the areas covered in the surveillance missions include Gonin Gora, Kajuru, Kujama, Kasuwar Maganin and surrounding settlements.

” The air patrols, on the other hand, are focused on portions of Abuja-Kaduna Highway which had hitherto been susceptible to the activities of armed robbers and kidnappers,” he said.

Daramola recalled that the NAF had conducted a “Show of Force” exercise in Katari village, one of the identified criminal hotspots on the Abuja-Kaduna Highway on Feb. 9.

He said the exercise, which combined aerial and ground operations by NAF Special Forces and Regiment personnel, ” sent a stern warning signal to criminal elements that the NAF and other security agencies are ready to engage them both from the air and on ground to frustrate their nefarious activities.”

” The NAF will sustain its aerial surveillance coupled with armed vehicular patrols along the highway, rail line and other areas in the state to ensure security of citizens as well as safe travels for law-abiding commuters,” he said.

