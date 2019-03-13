By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Many pupils have been feared dead as a three-storey building collapsed at Itafaji area of Lagos Island on Wednesday.

Efforts are in progress to rescue trapped victims.

A top police boss told PM News that the building housed a school and that many of those affected were pupils.

The school was said to be located on the last floor of the three-storey building on Lagos Island.

A source at the Island Maternity Hospital told PM News that many injured pupils were being brought to the hospital as well as those feared dead.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency, LASEMA, officers of the Rapid Respond Squad, RRS, and other rescue agencies are on ground to rescue trapped victims.

A source on Lagos Island told PM News that one of the pupils rushed to Massey Children Hospital had died.

Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO, Lagos State, DSP Bala Elkana, when contacted confirmed the collapse of the building, but said the casualty figure could not be ascertained yet.

He said rescue operation was on ongoing and that the rescue department in the police had been dispatched to help in the rescue of victims.

