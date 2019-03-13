Sadio Mane scored a brace as Liverpool thrash Bayern Munich 3-1 at the Allianz Arena to reach Champions League quarter-finals.

Neither side created many clear opportunities on a wet night in Munich and both sets of players were guilty of giving away possession too easily and too often.

However, the Reds carried more of a cutting edge and took the lead in the tie in the 26th minute when Mane displayed an exquisite touch to bring down Van Dijk’s raking pass before firing into an empty net after Manuel Neuer had rushed from his goal.

Bayern now needed at least two goals and pulled one back when Joel Matip turned into his own net from close range.

However, the expectant waves of attack from the German champions never materialised after the break, and Van Dijk all but ensured Liverpool’s spot in the last eight when he powered home with a head from James Milner’s corner.

According to BBC, Mane capped off an excellent night for him personally when he headed in his second six minutes from time.

