The Kaduna State Government has imposed a dusk-to-dawn curfew on the troubled Kajuru Local Government Area.

The government said this in a statement by Governor Nasir El-Rufai’s spokesperson, Samuel Aruwan.

Aruwan said the curfew would be from 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. daily until further notice.

The government directed security agencies to ensure strict enforcement of the curfew.

The government appealed to the residents in the affected areas to bear with it the inconveniences the curfew might have caused and urged them to cooperate with the security agencies on the directive.

Kajuru is in Kajuru Local Government while Kujama and Maraban Rido are in Chikun Local Government area of the state.

NAN reports that the Kaduna State Police Command on Monday said no fewer than 16 persons were killed by gunmen at Barde Village under Maro in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this in Kaduna.

Sabo said at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, some unknown armed men entered Barde Village under Maro in Kajuru Local Government Area and started shooting sporadically which resulted in the death of 16 persons.

He said on receipt of the information, the command mobilised teams of police operatives led by Kajuru Divisional Police Officer (DPO) alongside military personnel with a view to apprehend the perpetrators and restore normalcy to the area.

He added that the operation was ongoing and the situation had been brought under control.

“While the investigation is in progress, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has vowed to uncover the masterminds of this dastardly act and bring them to justice,” he said.

He appealed for calm and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were affected by the recent carnage.

