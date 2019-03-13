The League of Imo Professionals in Lagos state has hailed the election of Mr Emeka Ihedioha as the governor of the state, describing it as victory for the Imo people.

News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the victory of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate was greeted with widespread jubilation among Imo indigenes in Lagos.

Mr Obi Anyawu, the spokesman of the group, which played significant role in the realisation of the change of leadership in the state, said that “the victory is for the people of Imo.”

Speaking in an interview with NAN in Lagos on Tuesday, Anyawu said that Imo had suffered untold neglect and underdevelopment in the last eight years.

He said: “The outcome of the poll caused a wild and sporadic jubilation among the Imo people all over Lagos.

“We are happy that the era of propaganda has come to an end in Imo. We are relieved that the awaited time, according to the Holy Book has come to the state in our own time.”

Anyawu regretted that the state “has not known any meaningful development under the outgoing administration.

“We are happy that the peoples choice has come in the saddle,” he said.

The group charged Ihedioha not to take the people’s mandate for granted, saying that he should “endeavour to fire from all cylinders and give the state the much expected growth.”

The group said: “Imo parade the best of human capital but that endowment has been suppressed by bad leadership, which brought untold hardship and misery to the people.” (NAN)

