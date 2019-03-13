Jethro Ibileke/Benin

The National President of Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, has congratulated President Muhammadu Buhari over his victory at the March 9 presidential election.

He also extended felicitation to other successful candidates at all levels from the various political parties, in the just concluded elections.

Omobude in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Benin, reminded the newly elected government functionaries who have been entrusted with power to be mindful of the fact that power comes from God.

He also urged them to deploy their power only for the good of the society and an opportunity to make life better for all Nigerians.

The PFN appealed to all political leaders to work at healing the divides across ethnic, religious and other lines.

“We urge for inclusiveness at all levels so that all shades of opinion can be accommodated and trust is restored.

“Without prejudice to the right of those who have expressed the desire to approach the court for redress over their loss at the elections, the PFN appeals to all politicians to place Nigeria above their personal ambition,” the statement said.

While congratulating all Nigerians for 20 years of unbroken democratic rule and the success of this electoral process, the PFN however expressed sadness over incidents of violence that resulted in scores of deaths in several States.

“We are saddened at the incidents of violence and loss of lives recorded during the election. We condemn the desperation on the part of some politicians who continue to orchestrate violence and other acts inimical to the democratic process.

“We urge the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to clean up the electoral process to bring about needed improvement to ensure that free, fair and transparent election can be guaranteed.

“The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN) will continue to work with the government and non-governmental actors to ensure the peace, progress and prosperity of Nigeria,” Omobude added.

