Gbenro Adesina/Ibadan

The Ibadan Zonal office of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on Wednesday, arraigned four suspected internet fraudsters before Justice P.I. Ajoku of the Federal High Court, Ibadan.

The suspects, Adebimpe Babajide Quadri, Olajide Timileyin, Olubayo Oluwaseyi and Afolabi Wasiu, were separately arraigned on their respective charges.

Adebimpe was arraigned on a two-count charge bordering on intent to defraud and obtaining by false pretense, while Olajide’s three-count charge border on intent to defraud, obtaining by false pretense and possession of fake documents.

Also, Olubayo alias Rachel Micah and Afolabi were arraigned on seven-count and Eight-count charges respectively.

A charge against Olubayo reads: “That you Olubayo Oluwaseyi, alias Rachel Micah on or about 21st January, 2019, at Ibadan within the jurisdiction of this Honorable Court, knowingly sent pornographic and indecent pictures with your email rachelerick20@gmail.com through a computer system and network to one Erick C. Berge and thereby committed an offense to section 24 (1) (a) and punishable under section 24 (1) of the Cyber Crimes (Prohibition, Prevention Etc) Act 2015.”

The accused pleaded not guilty to the charges, and were given different dates for hearing of bail applications and trial.

Olajide and Olubayo are expected in court on March 19 for bail application hearing, while their trial will commence on May 7, 2019, Afolabi and Adebimpe cases were adjoured till March 20 and April 15 respectively.

However, all the accused are to remain in prison custody till their respective adjourned dates.

