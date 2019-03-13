Lagos State Deputy Governor, Oluranti Adebule, has assured the public, especially parents and guardians of Ohen Private Nursery /Primary School, Lagos Island, Whose building collapsed Wednesday morning, that top rescue operations is ongoing to ensure the safety and rescue of the trapped pupils and staff of the school.

The three-storey building that occupies Ohen Nursery / Primary School Lagos Island collapsed in the early hours of Wednesday and some pupils and staff of the school were trapped in the rubble

The deputy governor, who abandoned her official engagement to visit the victims at the Lagos General Hospital, Marina urged parents to remain calm and be prayerful as top rescue operation had been put in place by the state government to ensure the rescue of all trapped victims in the collapse building.

Adebule urged parents who were anxious to see their wards to allow medical doctors and government rescue team to do their work in attending promptly to the injured and protecting the lives of the victims.

While commiserating with the families of the affected pupils, Adebule assured that the state government would do its best to ensure that best medical attention is given to those who had been rescued so far, while efforts would be intensified to bring out safely other pupils and staff that were still trapped .

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

