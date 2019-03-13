The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Presidential candidate in the just concluded election, Atiku Abubakar on Wednesday sympathised with victims of the collapsed three-storey building on Lagos Island.

So far, 12 children have been confirmed dead and several others rescued alive.

Abubakar, on his twitter handle, said his thoughts and prayers were with families of the bereaved.

He said no resources should be spared in rescuing the trapped victims, as well as those injured.

“My thoughts and prayers are with the families and friends of pupils caught up in the collapse of the three-storey building at Ita Faji, Lagos Island. No resource should be spared in rescuing the trapped and treating the injured,” he said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

