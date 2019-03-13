Six men charged with alleged thuggery and inciting public disturbance on Wednesday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Minna.

The police charged Ibrahim Aliyu, Abdullahi Abubakar, Manaseh Yau, Ezekiel Ibrahim, Ibrahim Musa and Abdullahi Yakubu with two counts of thuggery and inciting public disturbance.

The Police Prosecutor, Sgt. John Steven told the court that the defendants were arrested during a raid on a criminal hideout in Maitumbi area of Minna on March 10.

Steven said the offence contravened the provisions of sections 3B, 6 and 114 of the prohibition of thuggery 2018 Niger State Law and the Penal Code.

After the charges were read to them, they all pleaded not guilty.

The prosecutor prayed the court for an adjournment to enable police to complete its investigation into the matter.

In her ruling, Magistrate Mariam Kings admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of N30, 000 each with two sureties each in like sum.

Kings, thereafter, adjourned the matter until March 14 for further mention.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

