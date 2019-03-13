Two men, Isaac Akinola and Oluwatoyin Akinola on Wednesday appeared before an Osogbo Magistrates’ Court charged with malicious damage of property and threat to life.

The two men aged 50 and 55 years old respectively are both facing four-count-charge of threat to life, conspiracy, malicious damages and assault.

The Prosecutor, ASP John Idoko, told the court that the defendants committed the offences on Dec. 5, 2018, at 11:30 am, at Dagbolu area, Osogbo.

Idoko said the accused persons conspired together to unlawfully damage the beacons demarcating a plot of land belonging to one Rauf Oladepo, and also threatened to kill the complainant.

According to the prosecutor, the two Akinolas, who are not related, also intimidated and harassed one Ademola Abiodun with sticks and cutlasses with intention kill him.

He said that the offences contravened Sections 517, 451(1)(2), and 86 of the Criminal Code cap 34 vol. 11, laws of Osun, 2003.

The defendants pleaded not guilty to the charges against them.

The defense counsel, Mrs Abi Junaid, prayed the court to grant her clients bail in the most liberal terms.

The Magistrate, Mrs Olubunmi Ajanaku, granted the defendants bail in the sum of N100,000 each with one surety each in the like sum.

Ajanaku said the sureties must reside within the court jurisdiction with evidence of tax payments and two passports sized photographs, attached with an affidavit of means.

The case was adjourned to April 4 for mentioned.

