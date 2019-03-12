Zamfara Governor-elect, Alhaji Muktar Idris, on Monday promised to carry along, women and youths, in the running of his administration.

Idris gave the assurance at his Gusau family residence while thanking the people of the state for electing him.

The governor-elect who promised to continue with the policy thrust of the present APC government in the state, said women and youths were key drivers of his victory.

“This victory is no doubt the effort of women and the youths who turned out en mass to vote for their own, because as you can see, both myself and the deputy governor-elect are youth and so we are going to explore the synergy provided by this situation, ” he added.

Idris said he remained highly indebted to Gov. Abdulaziz Yari, whose tenacity ensured that the All Progressives Congress, came through its challenges to contest and win election at national and state level.

“I am neck deep in my indebtedness to our political leader and Nigeria’s governor-general, Alhaji Abdulaziz Yari for standing firm to make this day a reality.

“lt is his resilience, political dogmatism, experience, inclusiveness, patience and respect to the rule of law that saw us through various stages of the courts and the people’s prayers that also made it possible to sit here and give thanks to Almighty Allah.

“l also want to assure the governor that my team and I will not fail him in taking Zamfara state to higher level,” he said.

Idris thanked all party leaders and members, as well as the electorates for their massive support which led to the overwhelming victory of the APC in the elections.

Idris was declared winner of the governorship election conducted on Saturday by the state Returning Officer, Prof. Kabiru Bala on Monday.

The declaration sparked jubilations in most parts of the state, particularly in Gusau, the state capital.

