Gov. Abiola Ajimobi of Oyo State has warned troublemakers to stay away from the state.

He said his administration would not allow brigandage return to the state.

Ajimobi told newsmen in his office on Monday night that the recent violent actions embarked upon by some hoodlums in the state would not be condoned.

The governor was reacting to the recent violence in the state which also led to the death of Rep. Temitope Olatoye (ADP-Akinyele/Lagelu).

He said that the administration’s tenure would expire on May 29 and that it would not relent in ensuring the security of lives and property.

“This administration’s tenure ends on May 29. Between now and that time, we will ensure peace and tranquility which is the hallmark of our administration.

“It was eight years of peace, security, safety and development. We won’t allow Oyo State return to the days of brigandage. This is antithetical to development,” he said.

Ajimobi urged the governor-elect, Mr Seyi Makinde of the Peoples Democratic Party, to follow the path of peace and encourage people.

“Even if we have done bad things in some areas, we have done many good things that outweighed those supposed bad things.

“The fact that we lost in the election does not mean we should throw away the baby with the bath water.

“I think there are good things he can learn from us and good things we will be ready to give him to take from. And for the bad ones, let him adjust and improve on them,” Ajimobi said.

He said that as a democrat, one must congratulate those who won and encourage those who lost to accept the loss.

The governor however, urged those who felt cheated and who had their facts to pursue such through legal means.

Ajimobi congratulated all those who won in the elections and wished them God’s protection and wisdom through their tenure.

The Police Command in Oyo State on Sunday cautioned residents who were spreading falsehood and creating unnecessary tension in the state to stop.

The command had enjoined residents to go about their businesses and activities as the police would not condone any form of violence in the state.

