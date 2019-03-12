No fewer than 124 inmates of the Enugu Maximum Prison credited more than five subjects including English and Mathematics in the recently released 2018 November/December West African Examination Council (WAEC) results.

Mr Monday Chukwuemeka, the Public Relations Officer of the Nigerian Prisons Service, Enugu State Command made the disclosure in a statement issued in Enugu on Tuesday.

Chukwuemeka said that the figure released by the Command Desk Officer surpassed the feat attained by the students of the prison in 2017 when 110 made credit in the two key subjects.

“This is another landmark achievement in the educational development of the NPS inmates in the recently released 2018 WAEC (General Certificate of Education) November/December results.

“The Controller of Prisons, Enugu State Command, Mr Ndubuisi Ogbodo is overwhelmed with joy hence showered praises on both teachers and students (inmates) of the centre for putting up a superb performance,’’ he said.

The command spokesman encouraged the general public to stop stigmatizing ex-convicts as the service had put in place various programmes to ensure they were adequately reformed.

