Manchester City have reached Champions League quarter-finals after putting seven goals past hapless Schalke.

Sergio Aguero scored from the penalty spot to open scoring for City, as he added a second three minutes later when Raheem Sterling’s backheel set him up from six yards.

Leroy Sane drilled in the third and picked up a hat-trick of assists after the break as City ran riot.

Sterling, Bernardo Silva, Phil Foden and Gabriel Jesus also scored, BBC reports.

After slotting into the far corner in the first half, Sane set-up Sterling with a wonderful curling cross that the England forward smashed into the top corner.

Silva pounced on Sane’s cut-back to make it 5-0 before substitute Foden rounded the goalkeeper after he was played in by the German winger. Jesus made sure he had a slice of the pie with a late curling strike.

According to BBC, City, who came from behind in the first leg in Germany to win 3-2, were knocked out in the quarter-finals of last year’s competition by Liverpool and have never won the Champions League.

In the end, City won on aggregate of 10-2

