Former Delta Governor, Dr Emmanuel Uduaghan has expressed sadness over the death of three persons in a boat mishap during the governorship election in the state.

Uduaghan expressed his view in a statement by his Media Aide, Mr Monoyo Edon, which was made available to newsmen in Warri on Tuesday.

The Delta-born politician, who described the incident as unfortunate, said the victims made the supreme sacrifice while trying to exercise their civic responsibilities.

A boat carrying 23 passengers capsized around Ebrohimi waterway after the boat had a collision with a fishing boat on the election day.

Reports say while some passengers were rescued, the corpses of the deceased were later found floating by the river bank the following day.

Uduaghan, who contested the Delta South Senatorial Districts on the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), also condoled with the families of the deceased.

“These persons paid the supreme price for the nation’s democracy by travelling home to exercise their franchise in the governorship and state houses of assembly elections.

“They died in their quest to ensure that the votes of our people in the riverine areas counted in the March 9 election,” he said.

He said the incident would tell Nigerians the risk Delta South people faced accessing their localities in order to perform their civic duties.

“I commiserate with the family of the deceased, I also wish those receiving treatment in the hospital speedy recovery,” he said.

