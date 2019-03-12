Triplemg and instant apartment boss Ubi Franklin has been called out by Mavin records Iyanya for allegedly forging his signatures, removing his name from their contract as a co owner of the music group.

Iyanya in an interview on cool fm with Daddy Freeze disclosed that the father of two has ruined so many lives and he should change his bad ways.

These are some of the reasons why the ”No Drama” crooner left Ubi’s record label. Ubi has now replied Iyanya. Watch the video and read their exchange below.

Also see some contract papers Ubi posted on his page below.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

