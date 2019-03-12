A Grade Seven pupil has allegedly hacked a 79-year old granny to death after she caught him stealing bread in her house.

According to the Chronicle, the 14-year old boy from Bulawayo, Zimbabwe, initially lied that he found Mrs Busisiwe Pilime seriously injured and called for help.

Spokesperson of Bulawayo Police Station, Inspector Abednico Ncube confirmed the incident.

According to him, “I can confirm police are investigating a case of murder where a 79-year-old woman was found dead at her home with a blood stained hoe, axe and wooden log found at the scene.”

Ncube said initially the case was reported as murder by unknown assailant(s).

“According to the initial report, the minor (name withheld for ethical reasons) was passing by Mrs Busisiwe Pilime’s house at Plot 20 and heard the deceased screaming only to find out that she was lying unconscious and injured. He went to report to his mother who reported the case for investigations,” he said.

“However, during investigations, it emerged that on the day of the death, the boy entered in the deceased’s house with an intention of stealing food. When the deceased noticed him, she disciplined him with a wooden log. The accused allegedly picked up an axe and struck the granny several times on the head,” he said.

Ncube said the boy confessed to his mother who reported to the police leading to the teenager’s arrest.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

