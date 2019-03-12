By Kazeem Ugbodaga

Football superstar, Cristiano Ronaldo scored a hat-trick to send Juventus into Champions League quarter-finals at the expense of Aletico Madrid.

Atletico came into the game on the heel of 2-0 victory in the first leg in Spain. Much was expected of Atletico in this game, but they crumbled.

The competition’s all-time leading goalscorer with 124 goals opened his account with a close-range header from Federico Bernardeschi’s cross.

Ronaldo nodded in a second after the break from Joao Cancelo’s delivery.

His third came from a penalty after Bernardeschi was fouled in the area.

Ronaldo steps up and smashed in the penalty into the right side of the net behind Marcus Rashford and Juventus have turned the tie around.

