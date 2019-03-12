Alhaji Mohammed Alkali, re-elected All Progressives Congress (APC), member representing Lafia North in the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has promised effective, quality and robust representation.

Alkali made the promise when youths from the area visited him to congratulate him on his victory in Lafia.

He said: “This mandate that you people have given to me will afford me the opportunity to bring my wealth of experience to play in the provision of basic infrastructural development to our area.”

The lawmaker thanked his constituents for re-electing him.

He dedicated his victory to God and the voters, saying that the fresh mandate was a challenge to him to do even more.

The lawmaker promised to carry everybody along irrespective of political affiliation.

Alkali scored 17,971 votes to defeat the PDP candidate who scored 14,925 votes.

