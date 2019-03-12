Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

The Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Rivers State is calling for the immediate release of its members allegedly being detained by the 6 Division of the Nigerian Army and the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (FSARS).

A statement from the office of the State’s PDP chairman, Bro Felix Obuah, through his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Jerry Needam said the detained PDP members, some with their families had spent close to one week in their respective detention camps by their abductors.

The statement further said aside those illegally being detained by the army and FSARS, an unspecified number was still hospitalized, some in critical condition from gunshots and physical torture by the soldiers and police.

Notable among those allegedly detained in the army and police detentions, according to the statement, included: Prof. Israel Owate, Dr. Fred Ateng, Hon. Deinma Iyalla, all Special Advisers to Governor Nyesom Wike.

Others are the Chairman of Emohua Local Government Council, Hon. Tom Aliezi; Rivers State Co-coordinator of Arise Nigeria, Hon. Benjamin Diri as well as ordinary defenseless men and women, including pregnant mothers.

Describing the arrests, harassment and detention as an attempt to cause crisis in the State, the State PDP called on on well meaning Nigerians, traditional rulers, religious leaders, Human Rights Groups and the National Peace Committee as well as the International Community to prevail for the release those detained.

However, the FSARS has arrested a couple of persons wearing, FSARS, uniform disrupting Electoral process at different polling units during the Governorship and State Assembly elections in Rivers state.

Our Correspondent learnt that most of the alleged impostors were currently undergoing interrogation at headquarters of the FSARS in Rukpokwu, Port Harcourt.

Meanwhile, the Tonye Cole faction of the All Progressives Congress, has called for the redeployment of Obo Effanga, the Rivers Electoral Commissioner for alleged bias against the APC.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

