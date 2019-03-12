By Kazeem Ugbodaga

The Lagos State Task Force has impounded 115 motorcycles, including 22 ‘Gokada’ and ‘Maxokada’ for operating illegally in some parts of the state.

The Task Force also ordered Gokada and Maxokada operators to immediately comply with the Lagos State Road Traffic Laws of 2012.

Chairman of the Agency, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, who spoke on Tuesday during an enforcement operation on motorcyclists operating on restricted routes, including one-way around Ikeja, Ojota, and Maryland.

According to Egbeyemi, out of the 115 motorcycles impounded on Tuesday during the enforcement operation, 22 were branded commercial ‘Gokada and Maxokada’.

He said that activities of these newly branded commercial motorcycle operators were illegal and without any valid documentation from the state government.

The Chairman reiterated that in accordance with the law, no commercial motorcycle operator was allowed to operate around 475 restricted routes, including highways and bridges across the State.

“The government enjoined members of the public to henceforth desist from patronising commercial motorcyclists on all restricted routes as passengers are as well liable for prosecutions.

“It was an eyesore seeing operators of these newly branded commercial motorcycles (Gokada/Maxokada) competing for right of ways with motorists on highways and bridges across the State,” he lamented.

The Chairman, however, stated that the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Zubairu Muazu had directed that 10 arrested riders be immediately charged to court for prosecution.

One of the arrested ‘Gokada’ rider, Ayeni Francis, who claimed to be paying N3,000 per day to their authority, said he was not aware of any documentation with the government.

Another arrested rider, Adebayo Adeniran, confirmed that he collected one of the newly branded commercial motorcycle ‘Maxokada’ on hire purchase from the management after he presented a guarantor.

