The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress, APC, has expressed appreciation to the good people of Lagos State for massively voting its candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his Deputy, Olufemi Hamzat in the gubernatorial election held last Saturday.

The party said that such long-standing fidelity was responsible for the success of the party in all the elections conducted this year and the huge success story which the APC has become in Nigeria and in Lagos.

In a release in Lagos signed by the Lagos State Publicity Secretary of the APC, Joe Igbokwe, the party said that Lagosians knew the reliability of the Leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the National Leader of APC.

It says that Lagosians have continued to trust the leadership of Asiwaju Tinubu because he had not disappointed them and such confidence was shown in the comprehensive victory APC scored in Lagos last Saturday.

“We commend Lagosians for receiving well the decent and robust campaign of our candidate, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, which hinged on furthering the development of Lagos and ensuring better life for all Lagosians irrespective of religious, tribal or political affiliation. We know this resonated with the good people of Lagos who responded with their massive votes on the 9th of March to elect him as Governor of Lagos State.

“We note that while our party was focused on showcasing its achievements in Lagos, our rivals concentrated on waking and feeding primordial sentiments in a bid to divide Lagosians on tribal, religious lines. We are happy that Lagosians accepted our message based on our achievements in the past 16 years and through that massive endorsement, expressed their willingness to continue to stick with our party as it continues to deliver the dividends of democracy for the good of all Lagosians.

“Lagos APC notes that our victory is a product of hard work, determination and good service delivery and we promise we will do more to justify this solid and impregnable confidence in the years to come. We want to assure Lagosians that we know that the reward for hard work is more work and we are determined to do more in the next four years. We assure Lagosians that in the Sanwo-Olu and Hamzat team, we have two potential governors in one team and that will ensure that Lagosians get double ration for their unflinching trust and support to our great party.

“Thank you Lagosians and please continue supporting APC for the good, progress and welfare of all Lagosians,” the statement said.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

