The Zamfara Government on Tuesday donated cash to families of those killed by gunmen in Kawaye village in Anka Local Government area of the state.

The gunmen had attacked the village, killing 13 persons and burnt down several houses and food items worth millions of naira.

The donation was presented by the Speaker of the state House of Assembly, Alhaji Sanusi Rikiji, at Anka Emir’s palace, the headquarters of the local government.

Rikiji said the state government released the donation of over N60 million, 318 bags of assorted grains and 305 sets of clothing materials.

The beneficiaries comprised families of the deceased, kidnapped victims and those who lost their properties.

Rikiji said N500,000 would be given to each of the deceased family while N250,000 to those who lost their properties, shops, houses, motorcycles and silos.

He said the state government also donated N500,000 to each of the 10 persons who lost their vehicles to the bandits during the attack and N200,000 to each of the 60 kidnapped victims from the area.

He said N2 million also would be given to a victim who lost his new car to the fire set up by the bandits during the attack.

Rikiji said the assistance was aimed at supporting the victims and reducing their worries caused by the incident.

He urged people of the state to continue with prayers and support government and security agencies in fighting insecurity in the state.

The Emir of Anka and Chairman of the State Council of Chiefs, Alhaji Attahiru Ahmad, thanked the government for the assistance.

Ahmad promised judicious distribution of the items to the affected victims.

He decried the incessant killings caused by the bandit attacks in the state, which he described as unfortunate and worrisome.

The emir attributed the increase of insecurity in the country to the handling of arms by individuals.

He said the major cause of insecurity in the country was the proliferation of illegal arms from neighbouring countries through borders.

He urged the Federal Government to maximise its efforts in ensuring border control management in the country.

The Chairman of Anka Local Government, Alhaji Mustafa Muhammad, lauded measures introduced by the government in addressing security challenges in the state.

He urged security agencies to increase their efforts to provide solutions to the problem.

