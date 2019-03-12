Gov. Aminu Masari of Katsina State, says on Monday his administration will continue to provide good governance and ensure security of lives and property as it moves to the next level.

Masari gave the assurance in a statewide broadcast to thank people of the state on the renewal of his mandate for another four years after the governorship election held on Saturday.

“On behalf of myself, the deputy governor-elect, I hereby accept our renewed mandate for a second term.

“The victory is a vote of confidence and affirmation of trust on what our administration succeeded in achieving in our first term.

“During our first term, we had pact with people of this state that we will live with the fear of Allah and manage your resources judiciously, that we will provide you with security and well being.

“Nothing changes; in fact, if anything, I am here and now reaffirming our commitments to this pact as we move to the next level,’’ he said.

The governor said there was no winner or loser in the election and called for the support of all to move Katsina state to the next level of growth and development.

“As we celebrate our victory, it is important to caution our people that the contest was not between enemies. In Katsina State we do not have losers, everyone is a winner,’’ he stressed.

Masari added: “As we move to the next level, I wish to reaffirm to you, our commitment to promote good governance in our state and prioritise education sector, empowerment and security of our people. I assure you that we will not disappoint.”

The governor commended party leaders and supporters who contributed immensely towards the victory recorded in the governorship and state assembly elections.

