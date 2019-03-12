Gunmen in the early hours of Tuesday in Kano, killed a driver and kidnapped a Lebanese expatriate in the metropolis.

The expatriate, who is a staff of Triacta Construction Company working on Kano Zoo Road under path, was abducted at the construction site in the metropolis.

An eye witness who pledged anonymity told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kano on Tuesday that the incident happened around 7:00am as the company’s staff were returning to work after the election break.

The eye witness said the gunmen arrived in the site and shot the expatriate’s driver before taking him away to unknown destination.

When contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Abdullahi Haruna, who confirmed the story, said the person kidnapped was a Lebanese.

He explained that the gunmen also shot one other person dead and injured another, pointing out that the expatriate went out without his assigned security and driver.

He, however, said that investigation into the matter was on after which details would follow.

