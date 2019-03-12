A US based Nigerian, Mr Chuks Akpamgbo has urged the Enugu State Government to give adequate attention to school sports to produce future talents for the country.

The sports enthusiast made the call in Enugu on Monday during the 2019 Inter-House Sports of the Girls Secondary School, Abakpa Nike in Enugu East Local Government Area of the state.

Akpamgbo, who was the Chairman of the occasion, expressed satisfaction with the performance of the students in the sports competition saying that the sky would be their limit if their talents were harnessed.

”The students performances were wonderful and I think the sky will be their limit because the students have talents and I hope they will go places.

”As for the school, they need government support to sustain this programme to lift the administrators, teachers and the students morale,” he said.

Akpamgbo was optimistic that the new administrators led by Gov Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi would do more about school sports.

In her remarks, the Sports Director, Enugu State Post Primary School Management Board (PPSMB), Mrs Martina Ugwu, said that the board believed in the totality of child development and not only in academics.

