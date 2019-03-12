The Management of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria has opened Condolence Registers at their country offices in Abuja, Lagos, Kano and Enugu for the victims of the flight that crashed on March 10, six minutes after take off.

A statement by the airline on Tuesday said that the General Manager of Ethiopian Airlines in Nigeria, Firihiewot Mekonnen, received the first set of visitors at the office in Lagos.

It added that the Managing Director, Federal Airport Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Saleh Dunomah was received at Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport by the Airlines’ Sales and Traffic Manager, Abuja, Tilahun Tadesse.

Mekonnen thanked Nigerians for standing with Ethiopia and Ethiopian Airlines in this moment of grief.

“We thank the Nigerian President and the good people of Nigeria for the condolence message from the Government of Nigeria.

“We have always counted on Nigeria as an African Partner and Brother and this sad occasion once again proves the bond.

“We commiserate with Nigeria over the loss to humanity of the two great Nigerians on that flight.

“We have since reached out to the families involved because Ethiopian Airlines will not abandon its responsibilities to the victims,” she said.

Two Nigerians, Professor Pius Adesanmi and Ambassador Bashua Abiodun were among those involved in the crash.

Meanwhile, the airlines has grounded all B737-8Max Airplanes in its fleet. Ethiopian Airlines does not use the B737 Max on its Nigerian Routes.

It said that B777, B787 Dreamliner and the Airbus A350 were the Aircraft deployed daily to Nigeria.

