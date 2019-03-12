Nigerian actress and movie producer Chioma Akpotha has clocked 39. The film star says she’s grateful for the gift of life and peace of mind.

Chioma shared beautiful pictures of herself with long messages to appreciate God’s goodness in her life.

The best thing about every birthday is they always come up with a better version of me every year.

I’m so thankful to God for all that He has done in my life, most importantly for giving me the privilege to enjoy another birthday in good health and happiness.

Thank you, God.

#HappyBirthday to me!

On this day, a Queen was born!

And as I celebrate it, I’m thankful for the great blessing of waking up in the morning to see another day.

I might not be the richest person in the world or the world’s president but I have happiness, peace of mind, and most importantly the gift of life.

Thank you, God, for blessing me with such priceless gifts.

I’m also grateful for all the good things that the good Lord has done in my life over the years, and I pray that He continues to shower my life (and yours) with His precious blessings.

#HappyBirthday to me!

