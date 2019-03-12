Suspended Chief Justice of Nigeria, Walter Onnoghen, failed to appear at the Code of Conduct Tribunal, CCT, on Tuesday due to a terrible toothache.

Onnoghen is being tried over alleged non-declaration of assets by the CCT.

His client, Adegboyega Awomolo (SAN), told the CCT that Onnoghen did not appear in court because of bad toothache that needed urgent attention.

He tendered a medical report obtained by Onnoghen from the hospital where he was said to be receiving treatment, while the prosecuting counsel, Aliyu Umar (SAN), acknowledged that he had been given a photocopy of the medical report.

Chairman of the tribunal, Danladi Umar, had ruled on Monday that hearing in the case would hold on Tuesday

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

