Nigeria’s President, Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday returned to Abuja after the governorship and house of assembly elections in the country.

Buhari had last Thursday travelled to his hometown of Daura, Katsina State to cast his vote at the poll.

The President left Katsina State on Tuesday afternoon with his wife, Aisha to Abuja.

The Katsina State governorship election was won by the All Progressives Congress, APC, candidate, Aminu Masari, who retained his seat.

