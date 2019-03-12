The Borno Governor-elect, Prof. Babagana Zulum, on Monday promised to adopt practical measures to enhance security and fast track rebuilding and resettlement of communities ravaged by Boko Haram insurgency.

Zulum said in an acceptance speech over his emergence as the elected governor that his administration would consolidate on the feat achieved by Gov. Kashim Shettima.

He said that he will accord priority to the protection of lives and property, reconstruction and resettlement, infrastructure development and economic reform programmes.

The governor-elect listed other key priority areas to include poverty reduction, job creation and agriculture transformation as well as enhancing access to quality education and health care services.

Zulum said: “I will remain highly committed to building and improving on all the institutional gains already laid by Gov. Shettima, particularly his rebuilding and resettlement drives.

“Our administration of continuity will place security of lives at the top of priorities, the essence of government is to secure lives and create an atmosphere where citizens are not only safe but they feel safe.

“We shall attach similar priority to the provision of infrastructure to rejuvenate the economy of the state. We will build the capacity of more youths and create more jobs for them.

“We will increase access to public healthcare, quality and affordable education as well as strengthen agriculture to create opportunities”.

Zulum promised further that he would work to achieve the goals set for the tasks despite the challenges posed by meager resources and called on the people to support his administration to move the state forward.

“I shall be willing to work with everyone, including those who contested with us. I believe that what works better is cooperation rather than confrontation.

“We have seen this in the success story of Shettima both in governance and political sphere.

“Politics without bitterness is the most ideal way to go, particularly in our kind of society that has suffered long years of tragic challenges. We need to work together as one family,” he added.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

