The Zaria Local Government Area of Kaduna State was brought to a standstill for several hours, due to celebrations over Gov. Nasiru el-Rufa’i’s re-election.

The governor won his re-election bid in Saturday’s governorship poll in the state.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the ancient city is so crowded that motorists have to use a single lane because celebrators took over the other lane.

The celebration, which started late in the evening, featured mainly youths, children and adults.

The victory was celebrated in different ways, using vehicles mounted with public address systems while a mammoth crowd of faithful marched and danced, singing songs of joy.

This attracted the attention of many residents who trooped out of their houses to cheer the happy crowd.

Mustapha Abubakar said he was highly motivated by el-Rufa’i, adding that such victory meant a lot to him and his family.

“I am over joyed by this victory, because some people argued that without them, el-Rufa’i will never triumph, this shows that they are pathological liars.

“Almighty Allah proved them wrong, we believe that victory comes only from God Almighty, He gives power to whom He pleases and retrieves from whom He pleases,” he said.

Also, Subairu Isa, a resident, described the celebration as unique, civilised and more entertaining.

“This kind of celebration is more honourable, more entertaining, colorful and more decent, we are tired of seeing casualties from reckless riding of motorcycles and dangerous driving of vehicles.

“If the youths will stick to this kind of celebration, they will not inflict injuries on anybody and they will not harm themselves too and we hope they will end their celebration peacefully without hurting anybody,” he said.

The crowd took over one lane from Zaria city through Tudun Wada to PZ, to Sabongari area in the main ancient city.

