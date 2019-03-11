Author and Nollywood actress Olayode Juliana says society has now defined how a woman’s body should look even though this isn’t realistic.
People have different body shapes and sizes and everyone can simply not look the same. Toyo baby as she is fondly called disclosed that she is content with her body.
Having small waist, big hips and boobs shouldn’t be a measure or standard for a woman’s body, we should love ourselves the way we are she wrote:
In a world where beauty means having a slim waist, big hips and big boobs by a lot of people…where beauty means being light skinned…where "beauty" can be bought…I mean if you have the money, you can get yourself transformed with a snap of your finger…I mean you see someone yesterday and the day after, the person is totally transformed…in a world where you cannot tell what body part is natural or bought… I am learning to LOVE MYSELF EVERYDAY. It dawns on me how priceless I am and how I am my own kind of beautiful… I am learning to FALL IN LOVE WITH MYSELF over and again and not be intimidated… I am learning to take care of myself and my body and I am thankful to God that He made me who I am and I am content!!! Some of us forget that we won't always be young…are you living for now? Trends come and go but you would be stuck with you forever 😊 Makeup @askonyekabeauty Hair styled by @tobbiestouch Accessories @st.clairesbridals Dress @january8th_style Photo credit @sniper_ajix #sharingmythoughtsfam #youarebeautiful #nopressure #loveyou #kisses #julianaspeaks
