Author and Nollywood actress Olayode Juliana says society has now defined how a woman’s body should look even though this isn’t realistic.

People have different body shapes and sizes and everyone can simply not look the same. Toyo baby as she is fondly called disclosed that she is content with her body.

Having small waist, big hips and boobs shouldn’t be a measure or standard for a woman’s body, we should love ourselves the way we are she wrote:

