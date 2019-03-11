Lanre Babalola

Winner of the governorship election in Ogun State Prince Dapo Abiodun of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has declared that Man is not God.

The governor-elect was apparently referring to all his efforts to placate Governor Ibikunle Amosun to accept him as the APC candidate but which the latter turned down and vowed to work against him.

At the end of the day, GOD proved himself in the life of Dapo Abiodun as he was declared the governor-elect by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) early this morning.

In a video he posted on the internet, Prince Abiodun gave glory to God for the victory saying:

”I am a living testimony of the fact that man is not GOD.

Oh Lord my God, You are indeed worthy of my humble praise and appreciation.”

