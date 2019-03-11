The Kaduna State Police Command on Monday said no fewer than 16 persons were killed by unknown gunmen at Barde Village under Maro in Kajuru Local Government Area of the state.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Yakubu Sabo, confirmed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Kaduna.

Sabo said at about 7:30 a.m. on Sunday, some unknown armed men entered Barde Village under Maro in Kajuru Local Government Area and started shooting sporadically which resulted to the death of 16 persons.

He said on receipt of the information, the command mobilised teams of police operatives led by Kajuru Divisional Police Officer (DPO) along side military personnel with a view to apprehend the perpetrators and restore normalcy to the area.

He added that operation was ongoing and the situation had been brought under control.

”While investigation is in progress, the Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, has vowed to uncover the masterminds of this dastardly act and bring them to justice,” he said.

He appealed for calm and extended his heartfelt condolences to the families of those who were affected by the recent carnage.

