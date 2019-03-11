The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Elegushi has congratulated the Governor-elect of Lagos State, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, describing his victory as a vote for continuation of good governance.

In a statement from the Elegushi’s Palace, the monarch said with the overwhelming votes secured by the APC candidate, Lagosians had made their choice, which is to see more of the developmental strides witnessed in the State since 1999.

Elegushi added that the results of the election as released by the Independent Electoral Commission (INEC), showed Sanwo-Olu enjoyed the confidence of majority of Lagosians and it is expected that he will take Lagos to greater heights of good governance.

“With the results of this election, Lagosians trust you and your deputy to steer the ship of our state and improve on the infrastructural development, social services, as well as security of lives and property of all Lagosians,” Elegushi.

He prayed for God’s protection and wisdom for the Governor-elect and his deputy, as they prepare to mount the saddle in the next few weeks.

Share this: Tweet



More

WhatsApp

