A Political Analysts, Mr Wale Ogunade, on Monday described Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu’s electoral victory as a well-deserved one as he worked for it.

Ogunade, also the President, Voters Awareness Initiative, in Lagos said that in spite of Sanwo-Olu’s already established party structure, he worked for his victory.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) had on Sunday declared Sanwo-Olu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) winner of the Governorship election in Lagos State.

The State Returning Officer, Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, while announcing the results, said the APC candidate polled 739,445 votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Jimi Agbaje of the PDP, who polled 206,141 votes.

Ogunade said: “In spite of the fact that Sanwo-Olu’s party already had a reliable political structure he can leverage on, Sanwo-Olu went all out during his campaign to engage all and sundry.

“He was out there selling himself by reaching out to residents in the nooks and crannies of the state.

“He engaged the market women, local artisans, entrepreneurs, drivers, students and every stratum of the society.

“To me, that is how to engage and sell yourself as a candidate. So, he worked for his victory and it is well deserved. I hope other parties and candidates can learn from Sanwo-Olu’s story,” he said

While congratulating Sanwo-Olu on his victory at the polls, Ogunade urged him to ensure that major drivers of the state’s economy were enhanced and prompted.

